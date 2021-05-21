newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Homebuyers, throw that 'love letter' in the trash can; it could be a legal liability

oklahoman.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have been told that writing a "love letter" to the owner of a house you reeaallly want — to introduce yourself and your family, maybe include a snapshot, and tell how much you loooove the house — might give you the edge in this housing market. Who knows?...

www.oklahoman.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agents#Housing Market#Property Information#Pets#Real Estate Listings#Money Com#Mls#Oklahoman Com#Liability Letters#Buyer Love Letters#Trash#Rentals#Dear Want To Be Homebuyer#Personal Information#Home#Real Estate Professionals#Baby Boy#Nearby Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Hesitation to List Hinders Existing-Home Sales

A new report shows that while housing market potential remains elevated, existing homeowners staying put accounted for more than 15,000 fewer potential home sales in April. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a.
Real EstateRegister Citizen

Report: 64% of Millennials Have Regrets About Buying Their Current Home

Almost two-thirds of those aged 25 to 40 say they have at least one regret about buying their home, according to the latest Bankrate survey, CNBC reports. The most common regret for 21% millennials and 16% of all homeowners? Underestimating maintenance and other hidden costs. Mark Hamrick, Bankrate’s senior economic...
Real Estatetreasurecoast.com

THE HONEST BROKER: WHAT CAN I AFFORD TO BUY?

Whether you are making your first purchase or are a seasoned veteran at purchasing real estate it is especially important to proceed in an order that makes sense to your lifestyle and purchasing power. First, and foremost, it is necessary to establish where your purchasing limits are; what can you afford most comfortably. When consulting with a mortgage broker or bank, they have a set formula that measures your liabilities (bills) against your income (wage/salary/etc.). Theoretically, this formula determines the limit to which you can afford to buy.
Real EstateBloomberg

Mega Landlords Are Snapping Up Zillow Homes Before the Public Can See Them

Wall Street firms scouring the frenzied U.S. housing market are tapping a new source of properties that regular buyers can’t reach. Cerberus Capital Management and related entities bought more than 200 houses in the first quarter through next-generation home flippers called iBuyers, including 138 from Opendoor Technologies Inc. The pipeline to Wall Street from Silicon Valley often means the homes never hit the open market.
TV & Videosawealthofcommonsense.com

Did HGTV Ruin the Housing Market For Millennials?

He creates investing videos for his 34 followers on TikTok. She makes gluten-free bread in their basement. Young people and first-time homebuyers aren’t thrilled with the housing market at the moment. Prices are skyrocketing in many places. There are bidding wars galore. Houses are going for way more than asking...
Real EstateThe Simple Dollar

Does it Make Sense To Never Own a Home?

Recently, I had a long discussion with an old friend on the subject of home ownership. Basically, his core idea is this: You should never own a home that you yourself live in. You might want to own a house as an investment and rent it out to others to earn income. You might even own a business that owns an apartment building in which you live. But you should never own a building that has a primary purpose of simply housing you.
Real Estatefloridanewswire.com

Swift Homes Makes It Easy For North Carolina Homeowners to Sell Their Houses As-Is on A Convenient Timeline

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With the ability to guide sellers through their straightforward process and close transactions in a quick and hassle-free manner, Swift Homes is in a unique position to help homeowners throughout North Carolina sell their properties with ease. Swift Homes’ time-tested and methodical approach has rapidly become invaluable for sellers in all kinds of situations.
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

DIY or Property Manager?

It’s not uncommon to find someone who owns not just one or two rental properties but several. Say, 10 or even 20. Or more. Why might you ask? Lending guidelines make it much easier to finance a subsequent rental unit after successfully owning and managing the first rental. Lenders want to make sure the buyer of an initial rental can afford the new monthly payments, be able to cover tenant vacancy periods and overall maintenance issues as they arise.
House Rentbiggerpockets.com

Buying a Home With Existing Section 8 Tenants: What Landlords Need To Know

G. Brian Davis is a landlord, personal finance expert, and financial independence retire early (FIRE) enthusiast, whose mission is to help everyday people create enough rental income to cover their living expenses. Through his company at SparkRental.com, he offers free rental tools such as a rental income calculator, free landlord...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Home sellers believe they’re in control and have big expectations

Home sellers are expecting multiple offers on their homes and bidding wars that will enable them to fetch a much higher price than its current value, due to current housing market conditions. It’s well known that the U.S. residential real estate industry is a seller’s market, and most homeowners who’re...
Real Estaterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Buying a home? Skip the 'love letter' to the seller

The housing market is so competitive buyers are doing anything they can to get a home. A common way to try to stand out is to write a heartfelt "love letter" to a seller -- a seemingly harmless note to express appreciation of the home and make a personal connection.
Tacoma, WATacoma Daily Index

It’s not just you. The real estate market is officially crazy.

It’s not your imagination, and it’s not just you. The real estate market is officially crazy. Prices are getting higher, with selling prices often passing 20% above asking prices. A recent NPR Marketplace program (https://www.npr.org/podcasts/381444600/marketplace) pointed out that nationwide, and certainly in the greater Puget Sound area, there are more...
Real Estatemarthastewart.com

How to Save for a House While Living in a Rental Property

Mapping out plans to purchase a home while you're currently renting a property? Two experts—Angela Moore, MSPFP, CFP, MPAS, CRPC, CFEI and Arielle Minicozzi Figueroa, CFP, CSLP, financial planners and the founders of Modern Money Advisor—explain that your journey to buying a new house can be a smooth one, so long as you start with essential steps. "You may be able to get financing with less money down, but it's best to plan for the worst-case scenario so that you have the ability to negotiate and take the best offer in terms and rate," says Moore. "In addition to that, create an updated monthly budget incorporating the new expenses once you move into the new home, and plan to have a general emergency fund of six to 12 months of expenses including the new mortgage, utilities, and maintenance."
Real Estatesanjuanjournal.com

Home Inspections and their Role in the Real Estate Transaction

If you are a buyer or seller, I bet you thought just getting under contract was stressful for all parties; but, in reality, the home inspection and/or feasibility response and associated negotiations are often the more stressful event. Allowing a buyer to have a home inspection and hopefully, a concurrent feasibility study is a very necessary part of the transaction.
Real Estatearcamax.com

Real Estate Matters: Seller files emergency motion to access house after closing

Q: I bought a house after a fire. The sale was “as is.” After closing, the seller filed an emergency motion to access the house two times up to two weeks after her move out of the home. The house’s roof is half collapsed, and the home is not safe. I asked the seller to sign a waiver if she gets injured, but the seller refused. How do I handle this situation?