COVID-19 renews momentum for Kansas to tackle telehealth pay parity ― but questions persist

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City provided telehealth services through Amwell and Teladoc Health, two major telehealth platforms. "We didn't have a lot of uptake. There were people that said, 'No, I want to go see my doctor,'" said Coni Fries, a lobbyist for BCBS Kansas City, on when the program first rolled out. "We made it less co-payment, but people were resistant to that type of technology."