Philadelphia, PA

Masks no longer required outdoors in Philadelphia; other mandates eased

By WPVI
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks are no longer required outdoors in the City of Philadelphia if one is fully vaccinated. It's a step towards normalcy that is leaving some people uneasy. "I just got fully vaccinated about three days ago," said Doug Rush of Fourtown. "I still believe that you should wear a mask because it's a world pandemic. We don't really know what the effects are of everything because we haven't been through something like this yet."

MLBPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Masks No Longer Required For BlueClaws Games

LAKEWOOD – The Jersey Shore BlueClaws have just announced that the mask mandate has been immediately lifted for all games going forward. BlueClaws will be following the latest CDC, New Jersey and Major League Baseball guidelines, allowing fans to no longer wear a mask at BlueClaws games. Although BlueClaws have eliminated the ballpark mask mandate at games and events, unvaccinated people are still recommended to wear a mask.