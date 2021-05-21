Masks no longer required outdoors in Philadelphia; other mandates eased
Masks are no longer required outdoors in the City of Philadelphia if one is fully vaccinated. It's a step towards normalcy that is leaving some people uneasy. "I just got fully vaccinated about three days ago," said Doug Rush of Fourtown. "I still believe that you should wear a mask because it's a world pandemic. We don't really know what the effects are of everything because we haven't been through something like this yet."