Philadelphia International Airport Experiencing Long Lines, Flight Delays After American Airlines, JetBlue Report Nationwide System Outage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials at Philadelphia International Airport tell Eyewitness News American Airlines and JetBlue experienced systemwide computer outages overnight. The outage led to several flight delays nationwide, including at PHL. Passengers arriving at the airport were unable to check in early Friday morning. Officials say the systems are now...www.msn.com