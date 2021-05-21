newsbreak-logo
Philadelphia International Airport Experiencing Long Lines, Flight Delays After American Airlines, JetBlue Report Nationwide System Outage

By Syndicated Local – CBS Philly
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials at Philadelphia International Airport tell Eyewitness News American Airlines and JetBlue experienced systemwide computer outages overnight. The outage led to several flight delays nationwide, including at PHL. Passengers arriving at the airport were unable to check in early Friday morning. Officials say the systems are now...

