newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Lassen Park road open

By Steve Schoonover
Red Bluff Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main road through Lassen Volcanic National Park opened Monday, allowing visitors access to the vista of Lassen Peak rising over Lake Helen. There’s far less snow than in past years. However snow was likely Thursday and perhaps again Tuesday, so check the park website — nps.gov/lavo — for current conditions before heading up. The Bumpass Hell trail is closed, but most other trails are open, although they may have snow in places. The Southwest Campground is open, and Manzanita Lake is scheduled to open Friday. The other campgrounds won’t be opening until June. The cafe at the Kohm Yah-Mah-Nee visitor center and the Manzanita Lake Camper Store were both also due to open Friday. (Steve Schoonover — Enterprise-Record)

www.redbluffdailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lassen Peak#Kohm Yah Mah Nee#Lassen Park#Open Friday#Southwest Campground#Lake Helen#Campgrounds#Snow#Visitors Access#June#Bumpass#Lavo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylehilinetoday.com

Yellowstone National Park Opens Some Roads for the Season

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (NMB) – Yellowstone National Park has announced that several roads opened to public motorists for the season on Friday. The newly-opened roads are South Entrance to West Thumb, Lake Village to West Thumb, and West Thumb to Old Faithful. The Beartooth Highway from south of Red Lodge...
Lifestyleypradio.org

Yellowstone's East Entrance Set To Open

Yellowstone National Park announced Wednesday that the park's eastern entrance will open Friday, May 7 — weather permitting. In a press release, the park says that the East Entrance to Lake Village/Sylvan Pass and from Lake Village to Canyon Village will be available to motorists Friday morning at 8 a.m.
CarsPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Glacier Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road is Closed

A couple of avalanches have closed the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road at Glacier Park. Officials declared it closed to bikers and hikers after Thursday's warm weather loosened up snow and caused two avalanches Thursday night (5/13). The road is closed to vehicles at Avalanche Creek until the road opens to Logan Pass for the season.
TrafficBillings Gazette

Hyalite Canyon road opens to vehicles on May 16

Hyalite Road south of Bozeman will open for the summer season on Sunday, May 16. The route provides access to one of the most popular recreation areas in the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The Bozeman Ranger District has tracked visitation in the canyon for several years in partnership with Friends of Hyalite, a local nonprofit. For 2020, traffic counts showed overall summer visitation increasing by up to 20%, averaging 29,500 vehicles a month.
TrafficPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

South Entrance and select roads in Yellowstone to open Friday

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) - Weather-permitting, the following roads in Yellowstone National Park will open Friday, May 14, at 8 a.m. to public motorists:. West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass) Conditions can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.
Trafficconwaydailysun.com

Auto Road to open to the summit today

PINKHAM NOTCH — Starting today, the Mount Washington Auto Road plans to open for weekend operations May 15-16 and May 22-23, and will commence daily operations Memorial Day Weekend, May 29, with guided tours, the gift shop and all other operations open. All those entering the office at the base...
Traveldrgnews.com

Black Hills National Forest campgrounds and seasonal gates open this weekend

Black Hills National Forest campgrounds are scheduled to open today (May 14) and seasonal gates will open tomorrow (May 15). The Black Hills National Forest has 30 campgrounds with more than 680 individual sites. Many of the campgrounds on the Black Hills National Forest are operated by a Forest Service recreation service partner, Forest Recreation Management, (FRM) Inc. based in Hill City, SD, under a concession permit.
Yosemite National Park, CAgoldrushcam.com

Yosemite National Park Announces Tioga Road (the Continuation of Highway 120 Through the Park) will Tentatively Open on Thursday, May 27, Weather Permitting

May 21, 2021 - Yosemite National Park Officials report Tioga Road (the continuation of Highway 120 through the park) will tentatively open on Thursday, May 27, at 8:00 A.M., weather and conditions permitting. Check nps.gov/yose for updates. Please protect wildlife by obeying speed limits. The Tuolumne Meadows Store, Grill, and...
Lifestylewfxb.com

Carowinds Delays Water Park Opening

If you’re planning a trip to Carowinds water park, you might want to hold off. The Charlotte amusement park will delay opening The Carolina Harbor Waterpark by two weeks due to labor shortages. It was originally set to open on May 29th but now has been pushed back to June 12th. Meanwhile, the amusement park itself will open on May 22nd with limited capacity and covid protocols in place.
Lassen County, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Lassen National Forest opens recreation and campground sites for 2021

The Lassen National Forest (LNF) began opening recreation sites and campgrounds on April 21. Several developed recreation and group sites remain closed for the season. Some developed campgrounds on the LNF accept reservations, with many sites available on a first-come, first-served basis. To serve a recreation site, go to Recreation.gov. Reservations for group sites will not be accepted.
California StateOnlyInYourState

This Exhilarating Hike Takes You Along The Most Crystal Blue Lake In Northern California

Have you taken any time to explore Desolation Wilderness in California? Consisting of 63,960 acres of alpine beauty, this massive wilderness area is a dream come true for adventurers. From its craggy peaks to the crystal clear alpine lakes, Desolation’s scenery is a sight to be seen. Considered a great entry for Desolation Wilderness, the Echo Lakes Trail takes hikers alongside a bright blue lake. The hike isn’t too long and provides an awesome glimpse of this area’s breathtaking scenery. Take a look:
TravelLassen County News

Lassen Volcanic National Park Highway opens to through traffic

As the weather warms, the roads are clearing up for through traffic at the nearby national park, and those making the trip should plan ahead as a busy season is expected. Lassen Volcanic National Park Highway will open to through traffic today, Monday, May 17. Butte Lake and is currently open. Spring road clearing progressed quickly this year as a result of lower-than-average snowpack and limited spring snowstorms. Visitors should always check conditions before traveling to the park, as the park highway may close unexpectedly, especially during the spring shoulder season.
Wausau, WIWDEZ 101.9 FM

Wausau Dog Park Opens Saturday

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A new public park will open in Wausau this weekend. The Wausau Two Hearts Dog Park will officially open to the public on Saturday, May 15th. The park located at 224 S. 4th Street and includes a fenced small dog area, large fenced area for dogs, drinking fountain, benches, dog waste stations, street, and on-site parking.
Laramie, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Pole Mountain roads to open for season on Friday

LARAMIE – All National Forest System roads on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest will open for dispersed public use on Friday, May 21. Ground conditions have dried enough for roads to sustain travel without damage to the public resource. This decision was made following weeks of consistent evaluation by U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service personnel.
Shell Rock, IAGlobe Gazette

Shell Rock River Greenbelt roads are open

The Shell Rock River Greenbelt roads have been opened to authorized vehicle traffic. Authorized vehicle traffic is those that have a valid license plate issued by a state department of transportation. All other motorized vehicles, including ATVs, UTVs and golf carts, are prohibited. A reminder to vehicle users that the...
Lassen County, CAPosted by
Corning Observer

Lassen National Forest seeks camp hosts

Lassen National Forest is looking for friendly faces to serve as volunteer campground hosts at several of its campgrounds. The duties of the host include greeting visitors, providing information about the forest and the surrounding area, monitoring the campground for issues, cleaning restrooms and light maintenance duties. The work schedule...
Danbury, CTwlad.com

Danbury to open Town Park, Spray Parks this summer

Danbury plans to open up recreational opportunities that weren't available last summer because of the pandemic. The City is looking to hire lifeguards, spray park attendants, gate ticket attendants and swim program directors. Opportunities are full time or part time with flexible schedules. Must be 16 years or older to apply. Applications can be found on the City of Danbury webpage.