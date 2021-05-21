Lassen Park road open

The main road through Lassen Volcanic National Park opened Monday, allowing visitors access to the vista of Lassen Peak rising over Lake Helen. There’s far less snow than in past years. However snow was likely Thursday and perhaps again Tuesday, so check the park website — nps.gov/lavo — for current conditions before heading up. The Bumpass Hell trail is closed, but most other trails are open, although they may have snow in places. The Southwest Campground is open, and Manzanita Lake is scheduled to open Friday. The other campgrounds won’t be opening until June. The cafe at the Kohm Yah-Mah-Nee visitor center and the Manzanita Lake Camper Store were both also due to open Friday. (Steve Schoonover — Enterprise-Record)