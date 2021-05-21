Prince Harry Recalls Finding Meghan Markle Crying Amid Palace Bullying Allegations

Sounds like the Middletons are starting to speak publicly about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. And by that I mean Kate's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has spoken out about Meghan saying Kate Middleton made her cry during a bridesmaid fitting. "I’ve known Kate since she was born and she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. It’s just simply not in her nature," Gary told The Mail on Sunday (via The Sun). "She’s even lovelier on the inside than on the outside. If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan."