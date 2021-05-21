newsbreak-logo
Prince Harry Recalls Finding Meghan Markle Crying Amid Palace Bullying Allegations

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry is speaking out about mental health in his and Oprah's new Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, talking at length about his own experience starting therapy, as well as the neglect he experienced when asking the royal family for help. And per People, the Duke of Sussex also spoke about his wife Meghan Markle's "heartbreaking" reaction to bullying allegations made against her by palace aides—which were reported on by The Times several days before her and Harry's bombshell Oprah interview.

