Voters in Richmond, Massachusetts gathered for their annual town meeting Wednesday night. The largest items on the warrant were an almost $7 million borrowing plan to build a new town hall and an almost $4 million fiscal year 2022 school budget for the town’s K through 8 system. Danielle Fillio is the administrator of the town of around 1,500. She spoke with WAMC about the meeting, and why Richmond needs to replace its main public building to meet accessibility standards.