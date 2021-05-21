newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Wolfgang documentary on Disney+ tells his story beyond the plate

By Cristine Struble
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen foodies sit to watch the Wolfgang documentary on Disney+, the story is more than the delectable dishes that epitomized the concept of New American cuisine. While many people know Wolfgang Puck from his legendary Spago, Michelin Stars and numerous appearances on food television, the celebrated chef appreciates that his journey is one that could inspire others. Sometimes the pinnacle of success is sweeter because the journey was a long one.

foodsided.com
FanSided

FanSided

92K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Puck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Disney World#Legendary Television#Reality Television#New American#Spago#Supper Club#Chef S Table#Street Food#Disney June 25#Tribeca Film Festival#Premiere#Food Television#Sushi#Cuisine#Chefs#Director David Gelb#Jiro Dreams#Foodies#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videosvitalthrills.com

Disney+ Announces Wolfgang and Proud Family Cast Members

Legendary chef Wolfgang Puck will lift the curtain for the first time and reveal his incredible and emotional true-life story in Wolfgang, premiering on Disney+ on Friday, June 25. The documentary film chronicles the inspiring true story of Wolfgang Puck, a man who survived a troubled childhood filled with a...
NFLWSAW

Jerry Kramer discusses documentary film depicting his life story

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Packers legend is in Titletown this week to discuss a feature-length film telling the story of his life. Three years in the making, “You Can If You Will” reveals Jerry Kramer’s journey from his childhood to his glory days during the Lombardi era, and culminating with his long awaited golden moment in Canton, Ohio in 2018.
Food & Drinkssmartmeetings.com

Wolfgang Puck: A Legend’s Legacy

How a celebrated chef is like a smoked salmon pizza Wolfgang Puck. He was, arguably, America’s first celebrity chef. Before Emeril. Before Nobu and Bourdain. It all began improbably enough. A mop-haired, 25-year-old immigrant made his way to Los Angeles, and in 1975 takes over the cramped kitchen of a threadbare restaurant on unfashionable Melrose Avenue. This was Ma Maison, with a tented dining patio on its asphalt parking lot that was less fancy than parklets that have sprouted up outside dining establishments of the pandemic. It had secondhand folding chairs and was carpeted in AstroTurf.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Actor Seth Rogen to tell stories in his own Stitcher podcast

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Seth Rogen is jumping into the podcast world later this year with a series where he interviews people who have memorable stories to tell about their lives. The unnamed series will be produced by Stitcher, the podcast company and subsidiary of SiriusXM, which made the...
Recipestennis.com

Enjoy Wolfgang Puck's favorite French recipes

It's almost time to slide into the action at Roland Garros, so preparations for Paris' major tournament must be made. Not only does that mean hitting your local clay court (red or green) to work on your tennis, but eating like a champion, too. Fuel up for the next round of play—and celebrate your most recent match win or hitting session—by cooking these nine ace recipes, served up by legendary chef Wolfgang Puck.
TV Showsvitalthrills.com

Disney+ June 2021 Movies, TV Shows and Originals

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney+ June 2021 release schedule, which includes new movies, TV shows and originals. The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to the streaming service in June are...
TV SeriesThrillist

Netflix's Must-Watch 'Monster' Shakes Up the Courtroom Drama

How you respond to the end of this complicated case will tell you a lot about yourself. Three years after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival and a short-lived name change to All Rise, Monster has finally landed on Netflix. Based on Walter Dean Myers’ 1999 novel of the same name, the legal drama shoehorns the viewer into a horrifying, yet all-too-familiar, scenario in which a Black teenager named Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is facing decades in prison while on trial for a crime that he swears he hasn’t committed.
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

5 Music Documentaries on Netflix Now

If you’re like me, and I think you are if you clicked on this article, then you’re ravenous for music documentaries on Netflix. I’ve got you covered here with my top five. Keep in mind that these are only the ones I’ve watched and no way indicative of all the documentaries out there. They’re all also available to binge as of May 2021.
MoviesPosted by
People

Documentary on Olympia Dukakis' Incredible Life Was Released 10 Months Before Her Death

Olympia Dukakis leaves behind a lifetime of memorable roles and an important legacy, following her death on Saturday at 89. The Academy Award-winning actress was recently the subject of a self-titled documentary, which premiered less than a year before her passing. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Olympia's passing," Olympia filmmakers Harry Mavromichalis and Anthoula Katsimatides tell PEOPLE in a statement.
MoviesSFGate

Steven Soderbergh's Crime Drama 'No Sudden Move' to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

The film is set to screen on June 18 — at The Battery in New York City — as the festival’s centerpiece gala selection. The cast of “No Sudden Move” is expected to make an appearance at the outdoor event, which is taking place as part of Tribeca’s 12-day celebration to reopen the city and bring back live entertainment. Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser and Kieran Culkin star in the film, but Tribeca’s organizers did not specify who will be in attendance.
AnimalsBBC

Dream Alliance: Hollywood tells 'fairytale' horse story

Despite everything that has happened to Jan Vokes since she came up with the idea of raising a race horse on her allotment near Blackwood 20-years-ago, the surprises keep coming. "My father was a coal miner, and I was born and bred in a little village just up the road...
MoviesPosted by
TheConversationAU

From Mickey to Moana — Disney treasures at ACMI tell the story of animation's evolution over almost a century

Review: Disney: The Magic of Animation at ACMI. Disney is one of the longest running animation studios in the world. As a result, the studio’s nearly 100 year legacy also provides a substantial insight into the history of the animated film. Disney: The Magic of Animation features 500 items — original sketches, drawings, paintings, concept art and models. They have been carefully curated from the 65 million artworks at the Walt Disney Animation Research Library in Los Angeles. The first feature exhibition at Australia’s national museum of screen culture since its major redevelopment, it showcases Disney’s legacy, and the process and artistry...