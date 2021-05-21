Wolfgang documentary on Disney+ tells his story beyond the plate
When foodies sit to watch the Wolfgang documentary on Disney+, the story is more than the delectable dishes that epitomized the concept of New American cuisine. While many people know Wolfgang Puck from his legendary Spago, Michelin Stars and numerous appearances on food television, the celebrated chef appreciates that his journey is one that could inspire others. Sometimes the pinnacle of success is sweeter because the journey was a long one.foodsided.com