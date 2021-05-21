newsbreak-logo
THP: Abingdon man killed, passenger injured after crashing car into South Holston Lake

supertalk929.com
 1 day ago

An 18-year old from Abingdon has died after he crashed into the South Holston Lake Wednesday evening. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports Shane Elswick was driving south on Highway 421 in a Buick Lacrosse just after 7 p.m., when police say he was going around a curve and went off the right side of the road. The report said the vehicle traveled down an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its top in the lake.

www.supertalk929.com
