THP: Abingdon man killed, passenger injured after crashing car into South Holston Lake

An 18-year old from Abingdon has died after he crashed into the South Holston Lake Wednesday evening. Tennessee Highway Patrol reports Shane Elswick was driving south on Highway 421 in a Buick Lacrosse just after 7 p.m., when police say he was going around a curve and went off the right side of the road. The report said the vehicle traveled down an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its top in the lake.