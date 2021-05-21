Memphis Grizzlies: Taylor Jenkins chose X over Brandon Clarke

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Identifying dynasty keepers for next season can be difficult but rewarding for the General Managers that are prepared to invest a little time at the end of the year to transition. At this point in the season, rosters are in flux and other General Managers will drop players to compete in the playoffs, while teams out of contention will ignore the waiver wire. This is your time to strike by adding players set to increase their value next year. These players can come in a variety of packages: young, old veterans, or injured players. While dynasty leagues will skew towards investing in young talent, don’t be afraid to look to an older player that may be overlooked.