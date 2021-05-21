Fringe HQ Newtown’s Spike Heels is about male entitlement, not female empowerment
Trigger warning: this review contains discussions of sexual assault. Spoiler alert: this review also discusses how the play ends. Set in 1990s Boston, Spike Heels focuses on the intertwined lives of four individuals and one woman’s journey to self-actualisation. Written in 1992 by Theresa Rebeck and directed by Serhat Caradee, Spike Heels is based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 stage play Pygmalion, and when we first meet our protagonist Georgie (Jessica Saras) she’s bursting into her downstairs neighbour’s apartment on her way home from work, seething with justified rage. It makes for quite an entrance.www.theaureview.com