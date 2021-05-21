Fringe HQ Newtown’s Spike Heels is about male entitlement, not female empowerment

Have you ever had anyone compare the hair that grows out of your scalp to pubes?. If you have, I’m sorry! If it serves as any comfort you are very much not alone. If you haven’t, I hope you never do. It's jarring and on a scale from one to racist, it sits somewhere closer to the latter. So while I would not recommend it, I will invite you to step into these shoes for a few minutes, so that you can better equip yourself for allyship.