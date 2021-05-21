With Bruins legend Ray Bourque’s backing, Seabrook’s Red’s Tavern dives into live music
SEABROOK — National Hockey League Hall of Famer Ray Bourque is no stranger to the restaurant business, serving as co-owner of Tresca in Boston’s North End for the past 15 years. This summer, the legendary former Boston Bruins defenseman is backstopping the new Red’s Kitchen Tavern in Seabrook as Peabody, Massachusetts, native John Drivas, the restaurant’s owner, seeks to revitalize New England’s live music scene.www.seacoastonline.com