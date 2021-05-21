newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seabrook, NH

With Bruins legend Ray Bourque’s backing, Seabrook’s Red’s Tavern dives into live music

Seacoast Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSEABROOK — National Hockey League Hall of Famer Ray Bourque is no stranger to the restaurant business, serving as co-owner of Tresca in Boston’s North End for the past 15 years. This summer, the legendary former Boston Bruins defenseman is backstopping the new Red’s Kitchen Tavern in Seabrook as Peabody, Massachusetts, native John Drivas, the restaurant’s owner, seeks to revitalize New England’s live music scene.

www.seacoastonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seabrook, NH
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bourque
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Food Drink#Legend Rock#Blues Music#Classic Rock#Jazz Music#Red S Tavern#Red S Kitchen Tavern#Red#Red S Kitchen And Tavern#Canadian#Afro Cuban#Latin American#Greek#Peabody#Seabrook Beach#Folk Rock#Reggae#Entertainment Director#Burgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
Music
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related