newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

COVID-19 renews momentum for Kansas to tackle telehealth pay parity ― but questions persist

Ottawa Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City provided telehealth services through Amwell and Teladoc Health, two major telehealth platforms. "We didn't have a lot of uptake. There were people that said, 'No, I want to go see my doctor,'" said Coni Fries, a lobbyist for BCBS Kansas City, on when the program first rolled out. "We made it less co-payment, but people were resistant to that type of technology."

www.ottawaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Health Care Providers#Health Benefits#Healthcare Costs#Health Care Costs#Amwell#Teladoc Health#Medicaid#Kansans#Americans#Sunflower Health Plan#The Kansas Legislature#Kansas Medical Society#Telehealth Services#Telehealth Reimbursement#Pay Parity#Payment Parity#Private Health Insurers#Quality Health Care#Health Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Health ServicesHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Telehealth reimbursement parity spurs insurer concerns of overutilization

(Photo by Geber86/Getty Images) Telehealth has undergone a radical transformation during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a little more than 14 months, it has evolved from a niche offering that allowed patients to see clinicians while keeping socially distant to becoming a big part of the future of healthcare.
Kansas StateKCTV 5

Kansas legislators approve COVID-19 relief for businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas passed proposals by early Saturday to ban COVID-19 vaccine passports, limit efforts to track down the close contacts of people with the coronavirus and provide up to $500 million to businesses that closed or faced pandemic restrictions. The GOP-controlled Legislature approved budget...
Kansas Statencadvertiser.com

Kansas follows guidance on mask wearing, COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer need to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings, effective immediately, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday. The state will follow guidance announced Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said...
Kansas StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Kansas With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 32.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 6. More than 572,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 6. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Kansas StateMiddletown Press

Kansas opens COVID-19 vaccinations to those 12 and older

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Any Kansan who is 12 and older is now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and some county health departments said the shots will be available starting Thursday. Following advice from federal officials, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that the state will open vaccinations for...
Public HealthMedscape News

Cardiologists' Pay Increases, Despite COVID-19 Impacts

Despite the huge challenges of COVID-19, including a drop in patient visits, cardiologists reported an average increase in income in 2020 and remain among the top earners in medicine, according to the 2021 Medscape Cardiologist Compensation Report. Although 46% of cardiologists reported some decline in compensation, average cardiologist income was...
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Eastern Kansas VA administers 30,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose

TOPEKA & LEAVENWORTH, KS — VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System (VAEK) which includes the Leavenworth and Topeka VA Medical Centers as well as eight rural based clinics throughout Eastern Kansas and Northwest Missouri provided its 30,000th dose on 13 May at the Richard J. Seitz VA Outpatient Clinic in Junction City, KS.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kansas changing COVID-19 vaccine strategy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With new COVID-19 vaccinations declining, Kansas is changing its strategy for reaching herd immunity from holding mass immunization clinics to having doctor's offices and pharmacies give shots. Public health officials said this week that the change will make getting the shots more convenient for some people...
Public Healththenevadaindependent.com

Health insurance reform expert: Public option may not have ‘dramatic impact’ on uninsured rate but takes ‘noble approach’ in addressing costs

A receptionist checks in a patient at A+ TotalCare in Elko on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) Progressives and public health advocates backing legislation to establish a state-managed public health insurance option in Nevada say it will boost health care affordability and accessibility. Opponents, including the health...
Kansas Stateclassiccountry1070.com

Kansas has administered more than 2 million COVID-19 shots

Kansas reports that more than 2 million coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered in the state, as the federal government detailed plans to distribute nearly $1 billion in aid to Kansas cities and counties. The state health department said Monday that nearly 1.15 million people or 39.5% of the state’s...
Kansas StateDodge City Daily Globe

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Kansas

Kansas reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,142 new cases. That's down 21.2% from the previous week's tally of 1,450 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Kansas ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Ohio StatePosted by
SlashGear

Ohio tackles COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with $1m lottery incentive

Government officials in Ohio have a new plan that may increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state: get vaccinated and you’ll have a shot at getting a $1 million reward. The new incentive was announced today by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who said that every week for five weeks, an adult who was vaccinated in the state will be rewarded with $1 million.
Public Healthusf.edu

Biden Administration To Cover COVID Vaccine Fees For Providers

As part of the Biden administration’s efforts to provide free access to COVID-19 shots, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it will pay administration fees to health care providers who vaccinate patients enrolled in health plans that don’t cover the fees or that require patient cost sharing.
Iowa Stateagupdate.com

Iowa ends COVID-19 unemployment pay

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week that the state would end its participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits, a move that was supported by some business groups. Iowa’s farm groups were mostly quiet about the news, although several had been vocal about the shortage of workers for farms and...