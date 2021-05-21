newsbreak-logo
Middle East

‘Why Should It Be Different?': Former Israeli Justice Minister Skeptical About Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire

By Abigail Ng, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld leaders welcomed the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, but Israeli former Justice Minister Yossi Beilin has expressed skepticism. Israel's security Cabinet approved a tentative cease-fire brokered by Egypt following this month's violence. The death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza rose to more than 240 after 11 days of...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
Middle EastLas Vegas Herald

Israel, Hamas Both Claim Victory in Cease-Fire

Israel and Hamas both claimed victory Friday as a shaky cease-fire held after 11 days of fighting. Thousands of residents took to the streets of Gaza when the cease-fire took effect at 2 a.m. Young men waved Palestinian and Hamas flags, passed out sweets, honked horns and set off fireworks. Spontaneous celebrations also broke out in east Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank.
Middle Eastwfxb.com

Israel and Palestinian Have Agreed to Ceasefire in the Middle East

Israel and Palestinian militant group ‘Hamas’ have agreed to a ceasefire in the Middle East. For over 11 days Israel Defense Forces have carried out an aerial bombardment on Gaza while the Palestinian Militant Group ‘Hamas’ has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. In a statement yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the security cabinet convened this evening and accepted unanimously the recommendation of all security elements — the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Mossad, and the head of the National Security Council — to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual unconditional ceasefire.” Since the conflict began, Hamas has fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel. In remarks made yesterday, President Biden credited his administrations ‘quiet and relentless diplomacy’ along with efforts by Egypt for the truce. He said “we’ve held intensive high-level discussions, hour-by-hour, literally, with Egypt, the Palestinian Authority and other middle eastern countries with an aim of avoiding the sort of prolonged conflict we’ve seen in previous years.”
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

The Israel-Hamas cease-fire won't end this major misconception about the use of force

Truth is the first casualty of war, or so the saying goes. While the fighting on the ground between Israel and Hamas might be letting up after an early morning cease-fire went into effect Friday, there’s no doubt that the battle of words, symbols and blame rages on. And perhaps no single word is more misunderstood and misused, more severed from its essential truth, than “disproportionate.”
Middle Eastbradfordtoday.ca

Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Special Report: Biden speaks about Israel and Hamas cease-fire

President Biden spoke at the White House about a new cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The halt in fighting, brokered by Egypt, followed intense pressure from the White House to bring an end to 11 days of deadly violence. Norah O'Donnell anchors a CBS News Special Report from Washington with Holly Williams in Tel Aviv and Ed O'Keefe at the White House.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

Israel And Hamas Agree To A Cease-Fire In The Gaza Conflict

Israeli and Hamas have accepted a cease-fire plan that was to take effect at 2 a.m. local time Friday after 11 days of fighting in Gaza. The Israeli Cabinet voted to accept an Egyptian initiative for a cease-fire, according to a statement from the Cabinet. A Hamas spokesman said, "The Palestinian resistance will commit itself to this deal as long as the occupation is committed."
Middle Easttheridgefieldpress.com

Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, halting a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and left more than 200 people dead. At 2 a.m. local time, just as the cease-fire took...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Palestinian Minister: Cease-Fire in Gaza Is `Not Enough'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians' top diplomat said a cease-fire in Gaza will enable 2 million Palestinians to sleep Thursday night but it’s “not enough at all” and the world must now tackle the difficult issues of Jerusalem's future and achieving an independent Palestinian state. Riad Al-Malki told reporters...
Middle Eastruralradio.com

Israeli cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas amid 2nd week of violence

(LONDON and JERUSALEM) — Israel’s security cabinet has approved a cease-fire with Hamas, the prime minister’s office announced Thursday. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement Thursday evening stating that the Political Security Cabinet accepted a recommendation for a “bilateral cease-fire without any conditions.”. “The chief...
Middle EastIJR

Israeli Security Cabinet Agrees To Cease-Fire With Hamas

Israel has agreed to a cease-fire with Hamas, which would bring an end to almost two weeks of fighting. On Thursday, the Israel Security Cabinet voted to approve a cease-fire proposal brokered by Egypt. The New York Times reported that a Hamas official confirmed the organization had agreed to ceasefire beginning at 2 a.m. local time on Friday.
Middle EastDemocrat-Herald

Israel, Hamas approve cease-fire

JERUSALEM — Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, halting a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and left more than 200 people dead. The cease-fire took effect at 2 a.m. local time. Like the...
U.S. PoliticsMarconews.com

Cease-fire in Gaza: What we know about the Israel, Hamas agreement

WASHINGTON — Thousands of Palestinians rallied with joy on Friday to celebrate the cease-fire reached between Israel and Hamas, halting an 11-day military conflict. The cease-fire brokered by Egypt followed growing pressure from President Joe Biden's administration and others foreign leaders to de-escalate the conflict – which wrought far more devastation in Gaza than Israel and killed significantly more Palestinians. Hamas fired rockets indiscriminately into civilian areas in Israel while Israel pounded Gaza with airstrikes.
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, to be monitored by Egypt

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT on Thursday), the Palestinian Islamist faction and Egyptian state TV said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a “mutual and unconditional” Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed. Within minutes of the announcements, in the countdown to t…
Middle Eastmilwaukeesun.com

Israel, Gaza and the pursuit of the 'victory image'

Mounting international pressure on Israel to stop its offensive in Gaza has failed to have an immediate effect and airstrikes continue. The US president Joe Biden, is reported to have called Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for a "significant de-escalation" and moves towards a ceasefire. But Netanyahu afterwards said in a statement that he is "determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved".
U.S. PoliticsTimes Union

Thomas Friedman: For Hamas and for Bibi, it's Jan. 6

There are many ways to understand what is happening between Hamas and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, but I prefer to think about it like this: They are each having their own Jan. 6 moment. Just as a mob was unleashed by President Donald Trump to ransack our Capitol...
Militaryvestnikkavkaza.net

Israel Intercepted Armed Drone Sent by Iran, Netanyahu Says

Israel intercepted an armed drone sent by Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Tel Aviv, Bloomberg reports. The drone was sent from Iraq or Syria, and intercepted on Israel’s border with Jordan, the prime minister said, producing no...