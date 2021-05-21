Kathleen Murphy column: Sometimes I miss rusty old Duluth
It's not cool to admit this, but I loved 1980s Duluth. It was a rust belt town. Economically depressed. Will the last person to leave please turn off the lights? It was gritty and difficult to love. The tourist industry — though not without its flaws — had an instrumental part in saving our city from sure ruin. It was only logical that a neater, more tidy appearance would follow. A junk yard in Canal Park was no longer appropriate. Duluth is drastically different now than it was 40 years ago.