Kathleen Murphy column: Sometimes I miss rusty old Duluth

The walleye fishing opener was last Saturday in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON Thursday. He says the opener wasn't as good for fishing as past openers in large part due to the weather. The DNR says fishing license sales are up this year by 5% from last year despite the high popularity of fishing last year due to the pandemic. He says there is some frustration with the new DNR requirement where a spouse can purchase a license for each other but they must be present to get that license.