Line of Duty star Kelly Macdonald has refused to watch the show’s much-anticipated finale.Series six of the BBC One crime drama comes to an end tonight (2 May), with at least 10m Brits expected to tune in. Macdonald, who plays Acting Detective Superintendent Joanne Davidson on the show, won’t be one of them, however.Asked by BBC Radio 6 Music if she’ll be watching, Macdonald replied: “Hell no!”“I watched the first episode and I’m sort of… no! It was just a bit too much for me. I thought I could watch it. I tried to watch it. It turns out...