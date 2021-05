With the Tokyo Olympic games on the horizon, gymnastics fans and professionals alike are looking forward to what the U.S. gymnastics team might achieve. In 2016, Simone Biles was the most decorated female athlete in Rio, winning four gold medals and a gold. Biles will return to the 2021 games, alongside other standouts like Jordan Chiles, Amari Drayton and Olivia Greaves. But what about the gymnasts who came before? Let’s take a look at some of the USA’s most decorated — and treasured — gymnastic stars, and find out what life is like for them now.