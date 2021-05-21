Roundtable: Do you feel safe without a mask?

Do you feel safe going out in public without a mask, or do you continue to wear one?. A large contingency from this and all communities across the country conflated wearing a mask as an infringement upon their so-called rights versus a necessary health precaution. Though fully vaccinated, I'll continue to wear one when around large groups of people. Donald Trump and his supporters wrongly politicized the efficacy of face masks that not only caused many to become exposed to the virus but prolonged the shutdown of the economy. Masks are the easiest way of reducing the exposure of COVID-19 not only to the individual but to others.