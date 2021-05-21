BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report

newsbreak-logo
LONDON (AP) — The BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions about its integrity at home after a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight of the BBC after an investigation found that one of its journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure the interview and the corporation obscured this misconduct for 25 years. Princes William and Harry, Diana’s sons, late Thursday excoriated the BBC, saying there was a direct link between the interview and their mother’s death in a traffic accident two years later as she and a companion were being pursued by paparazzi.

