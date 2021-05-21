Rent clothes: Best fashion rental services in the UK

Over the last year, there seems to be a marked increase in the number of fashionistas choosing to rent clothes, rather than buy them afresh. Aside from being a more affordable way to incorporate this season's top trends into your wardrobe, fashion rental services are also a far more sustainable option than purchasing new outfits each week from fast fashion brands. If you like the idea of hiring outfits, but still feel a little reluctant to try it for yourself, because you’re unclear how faff-y the process is (do you have to clean the items? Is returning a pain?), then this is for you.