The 10 best goals from the Premier League season

There are a variety of options to explore when it comes to the Goalscorer markets. In general, goalscorer markets are more profitable than traditional match betting. The payouts are higher since the risk is higher. Anytime Goalscorer wagers are the most popular option since the bet is in play for the entire duration of a match. First Goalscorer and Last Goalscorer odds are more favorable since the probability is lower and the risk is higher. First Away Team Goalscorer and First Home Team Goalscorer wagers offer a happy medium between the two. If you are looking to get creative, PointsBet Sportsbook also provides wagers on players to score from a direct free kick, a header, and an effort from outside the box.