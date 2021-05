The existing TV deal for the broadcasting rights of the Premier League will go on until 2025. The money stays the same, at $7 billion. The Athletic revealed that the Premier League accepted to increase its solidarity payments to $140 million. The move made sure the league has the government’s backing for its plans to extend the arrangement currently in place without auctioning the TV rights. Sky Sports, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime Video agreed to pay the same money as they do now: a total of $7 billion for 200 games each season.