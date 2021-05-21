newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Unique Rhodium Alternative for the Small Scale

By Sarah Barnett
pfonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUmicore Electroplating has responded to the price of rhodium rising by developing a more cost-effective alternative for small batch sizes. Rhoduna PT One is an electrolyte that is specially designed for rhodium plating on a small scale. Due to the high price of rhodium, Umicore developed the rhodium-platinum electrolyte Rhoduna...

www.pfonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Means Of Production#Metals Prices#Market#Product Sales#Cost Savings#Umicore Electroplating#Rhodium Prices#Rhodium Plating#High Quality Production#Decorative Processes#Simplified Handling#Perspective#International Sales#Rhoduna Pt Result#Adaptation#Adjustments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
CarsForConstructionPros.com

Wirtgen Slipform Pavers: Ride, Productivity & Utilization

Steve Casselman, Wirtgen’s veteran slipform paving specialist, will demonstrate how contractors all over North America and the world are benefitting from the industry leading paver concept on the Wirtgen SP 64i Slipform Paver. Casselman will cover the importance of control of material flow through the paving system. How to increase...
Agriculturesouthdadenewsleader.com

UF/IFAS connects small scale growers with post-Covid-19 digital marketing

Small-scale grower operations have their advantages despite being challenged by access to large markets and limits on resources. In urban and rural environments, challenges that emerged from COVID-19 brought small-scale farms to light. Having an edge in e-commerce post-Covid-19 has presented a new set of challenges for growers of all...
Softwaresoftlinkglobal.com

Scalable Freight Forwarding Solution: How to Scale up Your Small Forwarding Business

In your purpose of conquering the heights of success in Freight Forwarding, strengthening your core business is key. A closer look at all your tools and ability, you realize that you have it all together. All you need is just a bit of sharpening. History has shown that economic slowdowns are the best launchpad for business growth. The world is now recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic but it won’t be long before TODAY’s opportunities for growth and scale start to fade away. Small Forwarding businesses can scale up by a combination of technology and their expertise and following our guide below.
EconomyFast Company

Are you scaling for opportunity or ego?

I found myself in yet another boardroom, questioning the religion of scale. A friend of mine was looking to expand his online booking service from five U.S. states to 10. Each of his current markets came in around $1 million; he hoped to double his annual revenue to $10 million.
Agriculturebizjournals

rebranding alternative meats

For years the sustainability 'nerds' behind alternative meat have asked you to think deeply about your burger. But after a banner year of investment, and breakthroughs in technology and distribution, leaders in the industry feel more confident to ask consumers for less, as these companies get closer to taking meaningful market share from conventional meat than ever before.
EconomyThe Drum

Building a brand for scale with Snowflake

The challenge – Snowflake needed to stand out from the sea of traditional data warehouses. This meant clearly communicating differentiators like being built for the cloud and creating a demand gen machine to leverage the brand to drive sales. That meant choosing a creative agency that shared their vision, understood their unique position, and possessed the tools and passion to share their message on a global scale.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Performance-based pricing and innovation now key for 'makers and movers'

Short-term pricing, dual-sourcing strategies and managing increased supply chain complexity are now “front and centre” for global ocean freight shippers. Julia Myroshnychenko, global category team lead for international logistics at Henkel, a German chemical and consumer goods manufacturer, said the company had been “hit” on some annual rate agreements. “We...
Industryfinchannel.com

Why Proof of Delivery (POD) Matters for Your Business

Delivery is arguably the most crucial part of a goods shipment business. However, having lots of items to deliver in a day often increases the chances of a mix-up and consequently missed orders. For that reason, every delivery and logistics company must invest in reliable proof of the delivery (POD)...
Engineeringconstructforstl.org

VR Can Attract New Workers to the Electrical Trade

From Electri International: The electrical power industry is the backbone of America’s economic sector, supporting more than seven million American jobs. Considering how essential electricians are to society, it is not surprising that electricians’ employment from 2019 to 2029 is projected to have an eight percent growth rate, much faster than the average for all occupations.
Agriculturecgiar.org

How small-scale farmers jumped commercialisation hurdles in Ethiopia

Chickpea farmers have adopted new varieties to achieve commercialisation, say scientists. The use of improved crop varieties has created a credible pathway to commercialization for subsistence farmers in Ethiopia. Researchers from World Agroforestry (ICRAF) and the Institute for Food and Resource Economics at the University of Bonn, Germany, who studied...
EconomyInsurance Journal

Digital Transformation Vital to Keeping London Market Competitive: Survey

Digital transformation is imperative to remaining competitive in the London market, according to the results of a new survey published by the International Underwriting Association (IUA). Companies identified simplifying processes to enable processing without manual intervention as their highest strategic priority. An online survey, together with a series of in-depth...
AgricultureSentinel

Agriculture Drones Market Analysis, Supply Chain, Global Qualitative Insight, Opportunities, Challenges, Size, Forecast to 2028

An agricultural drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle that aids in the optimization of agriculture operations, crop processing, and crop growth monitoring. Farmers can get a clearer picture of their fields using sensors and digital imaging. Using an agriculture drone to collect data and increase crop yields and farm productivity could be beneficial.
Technologyhypergridbusiness.com

Alternate Metaverse

US $10 per month for a 40,000-prim standard-sized region on the hypergrid-enabled Alternate Metaverse grid, first 15 days free. Single region with eight attached surrounding water regions: $20 per month. Two-by-two varregion with up to 60,000 prims: $25 per month. Two-by-two varregion with full water surround: $35 per month. Three-by-three...
Economyinformation-age.com

Hybrid working: creating a sustainable model

Mark Sellers, managing director at TalkTalk Business Direct, discusses how to build a sustainable model for remote working. The evolution of thinking around the workplace we’ve seen in such a short space of time is quite something. Over the course of the last year, business mindsets have shifted from complete allegiance to the physical office, to fully embracing remote working to survive, to a realisation that a hybrid working model may well be the best way for businesses to thrive.
Industrygroundalerts.com

Global Commercial Aviation Maintenance Services Market - Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth 2021 - 2026

The Commercial Aviation Maintenance Services market study offers in-depth analysis of the primary growth stimulants, challenges & restraints, expansion trends, product scope, profitability ration, competitive outlook, and COVID-19 impact. As per the Commercial Aviation Maintenance Services market report, the industry is expected to produce considerable returns while registering a profitable...
Sciencearxiv.org

Small-scale Magnetic Flux Ropes with Field-aligned Flows via the PSP In-situ Observations

Magnetic flux rope, formed by the helical magnetic field lines, can sometimes remain its shape while carrying significant plasma flow that is aligned with the local magnetic field. We report the existence of such structures and static flux ropes by applying the Grad-Shafranov-based algorithm to the Parker Solar Probe (PSP) in-situ measurements in the first five encounters. These structures are detected at heliocentric distances, ranging from 0.13 to 0.66 au, in a total of 4-month time period. We find that flux ropes with field-aligned flows, although occur more frequently, have certain properties similar to those of static flux ropes, such as the decaying relations of the magnetic fields within structures with respect to heliocentric distances. Moreover, these events are more likely with magnetic pressure dominating over the thermal pressure. About one-third of events are detected in the relatively fast-speed solar wind. Taking into account the high Alfvenicity, we also compare with switchback spikes identified during three encounters and interpret their inter-relations. We find that some switchbacks can be detected when the spacecraft traverses flux rope-like structures. The cross-section maps for selected events are presented via the new Grad-Shafranov type reconstruction. Finally, the possible evolution of the magnetic flux rope structures in the inner heliosphere is discussed.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market (Future Trends PDF) | Growth Values and Forecast to 2031

The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market include Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks, Sanxing, Linyang Electronics, Wasion Group, Haixing Electrical, Techrise Electronics, Chintim Instruments, XJ Measurement and amp; Control Meter, Clou Elec. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.