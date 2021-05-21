Unique Rhodium Alternative for the Small Scale

The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market include Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks, Sanxing, Linyang Electronics, Wasion Group, Haixing Electrical, Techrise Electronics, Chintim Instruments, XJ Measurement and amp; Control Meter, Clou Elec. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.