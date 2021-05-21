Fed Sticking With Inflation View
Here's a quick monitor of Washington farm and trade policy issues from DTN's well-placed observer. Court Invalidates Three SREs Granted Late By Trump Administration. The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday invalidated three small refinery exemptions (SREs) granted by the Trump administration to Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company, returning the matter to EPA for review. EPA sought the court action, arguing the SREs--one for the 2018 compliance year and two for the 2019 compliance year--had been fully examined.www.dtnpf.com