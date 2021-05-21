newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fed Sticking With Inflation View

By DTN's Washington Insider
dtnpf.com
 1 day ago

Here's a quick monitor of Washington farm and trade policy issues from DTN's well-placed observer. Court Invalidates Three SREs Granted Late By Trump Administration. The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday invalidated three small refinery exemptions (SREs) granted by the Trump administration to Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company, returning the matter to EPA for review. EPA sought the court action, arguing the SREs--one for the 2018 compliance year and two for the 2019 compliance year--had been fully examined.

www.dtnpf.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Infrastructure#Monetary Policy#Interest Rates#Economic Policy#Fiscal Policy#The U S Supreme Court#Tenth Circuit#Fy 2022#Hill#Democrats#Covid#Omb#Biden Budget#Dtn Ag News#Dtn Washington Insider#Factor Fed Officials#Inflation Pressures#Lending Rates#Stimulus Dollars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
EPA
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Businessnaked capitalism

Slack in the Economy, Not Inflation, Should Be Bigger Worry

Yves here. Somebody has to do the unpleasant but highly valuable duty of taking the latest bit of Larry Summers bad policy advice apart. A bit of stimulus, supply-chain issues (particularly related to cars) and some catch-up spending and suddenly everyone is freaked out about inflation. For what it’s worth, I’m not seeing it in my spending categories. Confirming that anecdata occasionally have merit, this post confirms that inflation is spotty, as in pronounced in some categories, like the afore-mentioned cars, mis-measured in others, and tame elsewhere.
Presidential ElectionClick2Houston.com

Biden betting on wage growth, while GOP warns of inflation

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration recently gave a bit of simple advice to businesses that are unable to find workers: Offer them more money. This recommendation, included in a White House memo about the state of the economy, gets at a fundamental tension in an economy that is returning to full health after the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses are coping with spiking prices for goods such as steel, plywood, plastics and asphalt. Yet workers, after enduring a year of job losses, business closures and social distancing, are no longer interested in accepting low wages.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Fed officials, new data, start lowering expectations for US jobs in May

Federal Reserve officials and new Dallas Fed data have begun lowering expectations for May jobs growth in the United States as business hiring plans continue to outrun the supply of people able or willing to work. Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said Friday that hiring difficulties have continued through...
EconomyKTEN.com

How Dovish Monetary Policy Affects Interest Rates

The U.S. central bank, known as the Federal Reserve, has a dual mandate of managing inflation and promoting full employment. When Fed officials are said to be “dovish,” it means they are more interested in promoting job creation than in controlling wage and price inflation. They do this directly with interest rate hikes and indirectly by boosting the bank’s balance sheet through bond purchases. On the other hand, Fed officials are said to be “hawkish” when they are more interested in controlling inflation than boosting employment. They do this cutting interest rates and selling bonds. Here’s a description of dovish policies and how investors should respond.
Businesstennesseestar.com

Consumer Prices Outpace Americans’ Wage Growth as Inflation Surges

Massive government spending has decreased the value of the American dollar and triggered increased consumer prices, which economic experts said will only get worse. Americans will continue to see higher prices across the board, from food and gasoline to home appliances and cars, as the federal government continues to propose more stimulus into the economy without an adequate plan to pay for it, according to several experts. Even if the government doesn’t pass legislation increasing taxes, higher prices ultimately amount to an “inflation tax,” some of the experts said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
pymnts

Fed's Powell Wants New Input On Digital Currencies

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wants more input on digital currencies as the new form of money gains in popularity, according to a Thursday (May 20) press release. In a video posted Thursday, the Fed chair said the agency had been looking at all the changes happening with digital currencies.
BusinessCNN

The Fed needs to get real about inflation

New York (CNN Business) — Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell loves to use the word "transitory" to describe the threat of inflation. But with each passing day, it looks more and more like inflation pressures are mounting in a much more significant manner than the Fed would like. The use...
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

Fed officials in April cautioned about inflation pressures

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy’s faster-than-expected awakening from its pandemic-induced slumber had some Federal Reserve officials last month discussing whether it might be time to start planning for easing back on one of the central bank’s levers for keeping interest rates low. The discussions, revealed in the minutes of...
BusinessMirror

Fed considered inflation pressures last month

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy’s faster-than-expected awakening from its pandemic-induced slumber had some Federal Reserve officials last month discussing whether it might be time to start planning for easing back on one of the central bank’s levers for keeping interest rates low. The discussions, revealed in the minutes of the...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Slide as Fed Officials Consider Policy Review

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- New York Mercantile Exchange oil futures nearest to delivery and the front month Brent contract traded on the Intercontinental Exchange are extending losses into a third session early Thursday. West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude are moving below their 50-day moving averages to trade near three-week lows ahead of the afternoon expiration of the June WTI contract following Wednesday afternoon's release of minutes for April's Federal Open Market Committee meeting in which some central bank officials discussed tapering asset purchases by the Federal Reserve.
BusinessThe Daily Star

Fed focus on jobs implies significant inflation overshoot

The US Federal Reserves determination to stimulate the economy through low interest rates and bond buying until employment returns to pre-epidemic levels will likely raise commodity prices significantly in the interim. Production and employment have fallen much further below their long-term trends than prices, as a result of the epidemic,...
BusinessFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: Worst kept secret in America: high inflation is back

TO MOST people, “inflation” signifies widespread rising prices. Economists have long argued, as a matter of technical accuracy, that “inflation” denotes an increasing money supply. Frankly, though, most people don’t care what happens to the supply of money, but they care a lot about the prices they pay. So I’ll...
EconomyNBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Retreats as Investors Digest Fed Taper Talk

The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.68% in the previous session, following minutes from the Fed's April meeting. New claims for unemployment benefits are expected to total 452,000 for the week ended May 15, slightly lower than 473,000 in the week prior, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. U.S. Treasury...
POTUSCBS News

Biden administration proposes global minimum tax of at least 15%

The Biden administration is proposing a global minimum tax of at least 15% as it looks to level the playing field and stop what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called the "race to the bottom." However, the Treasury Department said that 15% is just the starting point and they will push for that rate to be higher.