Investment led by Greenspring will strengthen Immuta’s market leadership and further growth in cloud data access control. Immuta, the leading provider of cloud data access control, announced that it has secured $90 million in Series D funding. Immuta will use the investment to further its market leadership position and capture rising demand for centralized, scalable access control across cloud data sets that are increasingly diverse and distributed on multiple compute platforms. The new investment comes less than a year after Immuta’s Series C investment and brings total capital raised to $169 million.