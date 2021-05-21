newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky police investigating after 3 found shot to death. Fourth body found in burned building

By bluegrasslive
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmTJW_0a6k8tDW00

Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation in Ohio County after three people were found shot to death Wednesday and a fourth body was found Thursday in a burned building nearby.

Local authorities were notified of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. When troopers and deputies arrived, they located three victims outside of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. All three victims were deceased.

A detached structure on the west side of the residence was fully involved. The Beaver Dam Vol Fire Department worked to control the structure fire.

On Thursday, a fourth victim was discovered inside the burned detached building.

Autopsies are scheduled today for three of the victims in Madisonville. The fourth victim’s autopsy has not been scheduled.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Louisville, KY
3K+
Followers
307
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Madisonville, KY
Ohio County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Ohio County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autopsies#West Side#Victim Of Shooting#Ohio Shooting#Kentucky State Police#Shot#Apparent Gunshot Wounds#Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky family — seven in all — escape fire that spread to neighboring houses

A Kentucky couple, their 3 children and two other relatives escaped a fire that destroyed thier house and spread to two neighboring houses. Battalion Chief Will Jordan of the Clark County Fire Department said firefighters got the call from dispatch at 5:11 a.m. Saturday morning and arrived to find the house “fully involved.” The house on one side of it was also on fire, and the fire melted the siding of the one on the other side.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Police: Kentucky constable threatened man at gunpoint

A county constable in northern Kentucky is facing felony charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a man during a collections visit in a county outside his jurisdiction. Danny Cope was indicted in Boone County Tuesday on charges of endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and official misconduct. The incident happened March 12...
Indiana StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Fires destroys cabin at George Rogers Clark site in Indiana

A fire has destroyed a cabin built 20 years ago as a re-creation of the home where Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana. Firefighters called Thursday evening to the Falls of the Ohio State Park found the building fully engulfed in flames, said Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. The cabin’s roof collapsed and only a portion of the exterior remained standing once the fire was doused.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Officials: Kentucky inmate found unresponsive, dies at hospital

An inmate at a Kentucky jail who was found unresponsive in a housing unit died after being taken to a hospital, authorities said. The 37-year-old man was found Sunday morning by an officer with Louisville Metro Corrections, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the agency. The officer called emergency crews and began “lifesaving efforts” on the inmate, Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said in the statement. The man was later pronounced dead at University Hospital, Durham said.
Ohio County, KY14news.com

4 injured following four-vehicle wreck in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Ohio County on Sunday. According to the Fordsville Fire Department, one of the four hospitalized suffered serious injuries, but none of them are considered life-threatening. No word yet on how the accident happened.
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Ohio County, KYk105.com

Police: Ohio Co. shooting ‘appears to be self-defense.’ Shooting victim has violent criminal history.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting in McHenry “appears to be self-defense.”. The shooting occurred Friday night at approximately 11:00 when deputies, the Beaver Dam and Hartford Police Departments and Kentucky State Police responded to a residence on Howard Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 33-year-old Joshua Annis, of Morgantown, had been shot in the lower abdomen.
Ohio County, KYWBKO

Authorities investigate Ohio County shooting

MCHENRY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a shooting from last Friday in Ohio County. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 11 p.m. about a man shot at a home on Howard Street in McHenry. OCSO Deputies along with the assistance of Beaver Dam Police Department, Hartford Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky officers couldn’t reach reckless driver in time. Woman dies in fatal collision on interstate.

A 22-year-old Kentucky woman died Tuesday as law enforcement officers were responding to multiple reports of a reckless driver on the interstate. Shyanne Adkins, 22, of Jefferson County, lost control of her vehicle and collided with a guardrail off the right shoulder of the roadway. on Interstate 64. The vehicle then traveled back onto the travel portion of the roadway and rear-ended another vehicle then collided with a second guardrail.