Kentucky police investigating after 3 found shot to death. Fourth body found in burned building

Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation in Ohio County after three people were found shot to death Wednesday and a fourth body was found Thursday in a burned building nearby.

Local authorities were notified of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. When troopers and deputies arrived, they located three victims outside of the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. All three victims were deceased.

A detached structure on the west side of the residence was fully involved. The Beaver Dam Vol Fire Department worked to control the structure fire.

On Thursday, a fourth victim was discovered inside the burned detached building.

Autopsies are scheduled today for three of the victims in Madisonville. The fourth victim’s autopsy has not been scheduled.