Natural Products Industry Leader Giovanni Makes A Splash in the Pet Care Industry
(PRESS RELEASE) Giovanni has been the #1 selling hair care brand in the United States Natural Products Industry, for over 10 consecutive years (according to SPINs) and is now expanding its vegan-friendly and cruelty-free product offerings to its Furry friends with five new Professional Pet Care items this spring. The collection is inspired by its own Ellie Mae and highlights 16 Benefits for a happier pet.petsplusmag.com