Natural Products Industry Leader Giovanni Makes A Splash in the Pet Care Industry

We're all for a great foundation from time to time, but on days where you're looking for a sheer veil of coverage that doesn't feel heavy or cakey, opting for a BB cream is the way to go. If you're not 100 percent sure what a BB cream is exactly, let us give you the rundown: Originally a K-beauty product type that made its way stateside, BB creams stands for beauty balm, blemish balm, and/or blemish base, and is like a combination of a foundation and skincare product in one.