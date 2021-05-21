PennDOT wants you to Adopt-A-Highway

Members of Knights of Columbus Council 6037 of Linesville prepare to take to the highway to pick up litter, including (from left) James McAnalley, John Skendall and Ed Kline Sr. Kline first suggested that Council 6037 officially adopt a 4-mile stretch State Route 285 more than 30 years ago.

With the return of spring and warmer temperatures, more people are headed outdoors and it's easier to be made aware of litter accumulation along state roadways.

"It is a problem too great for PennDOT is conquer alone, so we are asking community members to partner with us to clean up these conditions," said Aaron Fox, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's maintenance manager for Crawford County.

PennDOT is looking for additional volunteers to participate in the Crawford County Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which involves picking up litter along state-owned roads.

Through the program, volunteers collect litter on a 2-mile section of state highway at least twice a year, typically the spring and fall, Fox said. Roadways may be adopted by individuals, families or any type of group or business. In return for their participation, PennDOT posts signs along the roadway giving the volunteers credit for their efforts.

Gloves, trash bags and safety vests for the cleanup campaign are provided by PennDOT, the Department of Environmental Protection and Pick Up Pennsylvania, which runs through May 31, Fox said.

The program currently has more than 5,000 participating groups statewide who have adopted 8,000 miles of state-maintained roadways.

In Crawford County, there are 50 groups that have adopted more than 109 miles of roadway. However, more than 1,400 other miles in the county remain available, according to Fox.

"We could never say enough how important our volunteers are in helping keep the roadsides clean," he said. "The Knights of Columbus in Linesville is a great example of the impact these volunteer groups make. They have been cleaning a 4-mile section of Route 285 for 30 years and this year expanded their service area to encompass more than 6 1/2 miles."

For Jim McAnalley of the Knights of Columbus, it's kind of become a mission because he hates seeing trash along the road.

"Before starting (to volunteer) 30 years ago, I was one of the most notorious people throwing trash out along the highway," he said.

McAnalley got his eyes opened when Council 6037 took on cleaning up a section of Route 285 through state game lands — with members finding everything from food wrappers and bottles to tires to garbage.

"The first time walking along the highway I couldn't believe the stuff," he said.

McAnalley never thought he'd be cleaning up for 30 years, but actually kind of enjoys it.

"We do it around late April and in October and before July 4th and Labor Day," he said.

Members of the Knights of Columbus have picked up an estimated 30 tons of trash in 30 years, according to McAnalley. That's based on an average of 20 bags of trash (weighing 25 pounds each) times four times a year for 30 years — which equates to 60,000 pounds, or 30 tons, collected.

"We have done all this without twisting an ankle, or even a member needing a Band-Aid afterwards," he said.

"The area up here is pristine," McAnalley said of why he and other members keep at it. "It's a good way to give back to the community. And every time, we always find one shoe — somewhere."

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

YOU CAN HELP

Those interested in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Adopt-A-Highway program can visit adoptahighway.penndot.gov. The website includes an online application process, a supplies request form, and an option to notify PennDOT once a collection event has been held.

Information is also available by calling PennDOT's Crawford County Maintenance Office at (814) 332-6880.