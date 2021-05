Gold has been in a secular bull market since the 3rd August 1914 - in Britain in any case. Is that true? We've had periods when sterling has been on the gold standard in various forms, but outside of that (even inside the gold standard with the 1967 devaluation) we've had currency debasement ( a nice term for hidden taxation). I suppose our job is to try and buy gold during the down phases with all this money we've made from tech shares and crypto (well, some of us), and turn it into proper money.