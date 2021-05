There's no shame in stating that I'm easily startled. I'm the type of person you'll find sitting beneath a blanket with my hands of my tightly shut eyes during the heart-stopping action of a thrilling action scene. During family movie nights, I always require a narrator to talk me through all of the intense parts where I'm most likely to gasp or scream out loud, causing everyone to practically jump out of their seats. What makes this all so hilarious is the fact that I LOVE the twists-and-turns of a top-notch thriller, however, it has to be a team effort. Under NO circumstances will I watch anything beyond a PG-13 rating without at least one fearless companion. Gather your comfy couch crew and get set to search for clue as you uncover mystery and murder in The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.