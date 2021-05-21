MPD searching for woman who allegedly threatened to stab employee at Subway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a woman who allegedly threatened a Subway employee with a knife.
Police said it happened at a Subway at 941 Getwell Road on May 16 around 3:45 p.m.
An unknown woman entered the restaurant and was told to leave by an employee.
The woman went back outside, pulled a knife from her purse and threatened to stab the employee, police said.
The woman is approximately 20-30 years old and was wearing a red wig, police said.
She fled in a gray Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible with unknown drive-out tags. The car has a black bra on the rear bumper, police said.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
Call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
