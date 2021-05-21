newsbreak-logo
Memphis, TN

MPD searching for woman who allegedly threatened to stab employee at Subway

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a woman who allegedly threatened a Subway employee with a knife.

Police said it happened at a Subway at 941 Getwell Road on May 16 around 3:45 p.m.

An unknown woman entered the restaurant and was told to leave by an employee.

The woman went back outside, pulled a knife from her purse and threatened to stab the employee, police said.

The woman is approximately 20-30 years old and was wearing a red wig, police said.

She fled in a gray Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible with unknown drive-out tags. The car has a black bra on the rear bumper, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

