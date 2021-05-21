newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkton, VA

Independent Pharmacists Outline Industry Challenges

By IAN MUNRO Daily News-Record
Daily News-Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleELKTON — Ann Tinnell of Shenandoah had an errand to run before getting home from work on Thursday. She was picking up prescriptions for her 72-year-old mother, Joan Mitchell, at Elkton Family Pharmacy. However, journeys like Tinnell’s that include stops at independently owned pharmacies are decreasing — not because of...

www.dnronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Bridgewater, VA
Shenandoah, VA
Health
City
Elkton, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Shenandoah, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Pharmacy#Drugs#Landlord#Pharmacists#Independent Business#Health Insurers#Elkton Family Pharmacy#American#Medicap Pharmacy#Independent Pharmacies#Pharmacy School#Medical Products#Prescriptions#Health Care Conglomerates#Drug Producers#Care#Medication#Insurer Aetna#Customers#Difficult Decisions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
CVS
News Break
Walgreens
Related
Virginia Statecbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Winchester, VAsu.edu

Temporary guidance on mask wearing until policy is updated

Great news! Governor Ralph Northam lifted Virginia’s universal indoor mask mandate to align with new guidance for fully vaccinated people from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Therefore, Shenandoah is looking to update our Personal Conduct & Social Distancing Policy for the future so that masks are no...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics. COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats) Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia sees 272 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 670,456 statewide

As of May 17, Virginia is reporting 670,456 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020. [Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]. As of Monday, a total of 7,073,537 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 3,203,273 people being fully vaccinated, according to...
Harrisonburg, VAwsvaonline.com

Local health district begins vaccinating 12-15 year olds

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Central Shenandoah Health District began vaccinating those aged 12-15 today following federal approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents. Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay says the are thrilled to be offering the vaccine to that age group and that getting adolescents vaccinated will not only protect the health of the child and their family but it can also bring them one step closer to enjoying the activities they have missed during the pandemic.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Stick To The Plan

To the residents of Rockingham County. Those of us who live on the east side of Harrisonburg near Boyers and Port Republic roads need your help. Our Board of Supervisors recognized that something needed to be done to prevent uncontrolled urban sprawl, especially on the eastern side of Harrisonburg. They had the “Stone Spring Urban Development Plan” developed to provide guidance and definitions to control the development in this area.
Harrisonburg, VAwsvaonline.com

WSVA Allergy report for May 14, 2021

1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: May 14, 2021 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Avoid Hoarding Gas

A quick drive around Harrisonburg and Rockingham County on Wednesday morning showed that too many did the wrong thing — gas hoarding. A few gas stations had cones in the gas lanes, a sign to move along, no gas was available. And, at one place in the county, we observed someone filling up large gas cans and putting them in his car. What gives?