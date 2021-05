For more than 30 years, Eurodia Industrie and its U.S. subsidiary, Ameridia Innovative Solutions Inc., have been successfully supplying process lines for the production and purification of dairy ingredients while minimizing effluents. In addition to heat-stable WPC80 and high-quality proteins, the companies focus on demineralized whey products of all grades to meet the most demanding specifications. This includes D50, D70 and especially D90 whey for the production of instant formula; the D90 production of Eurodia customers represents almost 70% of the world market, according to the companies. The Eurodia process lines combine ion exchange resins, chromatography, nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, microfiltration, reverse osmosis and electrodialysis.