Kentucky State

Police: Kentucky constable threatened man at gunpoint

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 1 day ago
A county constable in northern Kentucky is facing felony charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a man during a collections visit in a county outside his jurisdiction.

Danny Cope was indicted in Boone County Tuesday on charges of endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and official misconduct.

The incident happened March 12 at an apartment complex in Florence. Cope, a Kenton County constable, was serving a writ of possession for past due payments from a rent-to-own company, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s department.

Cope, 66, identified himself as a police officer, forced his way into the door, pointed his gun at the person and said “he would kill him,” according to a media release from the sheriff’s department. Representatives from the rental company were also present, the sheriff’s office said.

The man, who called 911, was held in his bedroom by Cope, who pointed a can of pepper spray at him for 10 minutes, the sheriff’s office said. No one was hurt.

Cope was arrested in Kenton County on Tuesday.

Louisville, KY
