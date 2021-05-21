C-Suite, It’s Time To Make Customer Experience And Engagement A Top Priority
Differentiating between physical stores can be a relatively simple process for a consumer. Take a shopping mall: each store has distinguishing elements both tangible — store size, lighting, temperature, display types, number of personnel — and more ethereal — employee demeanor, the feeling you get when entering, even the store’s smell. Shoppers in a physical store have many differentiating factors at their disposal to make decisions about where to take their business.www.forbes.com