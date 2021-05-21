newsbreak-logo
Kentucky receives grant for suicide lifeline transition

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MV243_0a6k7vsL00

Kentucky has received $340,000 to help plan for changing over to a crisis phone line that will be known as 988, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The funding came from Vibrant Emotional Health, which is the nonprofit administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Beshear’s office said in a news release Thursday.

“A simplified, three-digit national hotline creates access to mental health care similar to that available for physical health through the 911 system and represents the next giant step in reducing stigma for those at risk or in need of behavioral health services and care,” Beshear said.

The new 988 line will become the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in July 2022. Until then, the current phone number of (800) 273-TALK (8255) will remain in operation.

