This week’s home entertainment: from Master of None to Panic

Four years after the last episode of “Master of None,” a new season will premiere and feel nothing like the show that preceded it. When Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s series first debuted in 2015, it was one of Netflix’s early critical successes and an early indication of how storytelling on the streaming platform could be distinctive from broadcast and cable offerings. “Master of None” told the overarching story of Dev (Ansari), a B-list actor with expensive taste falling in love throughout New York City, with several self-contained narratives that were immediate standouts. Its second episode weaves in poignant flashbacks of Dev’s father (played by Ansari’s own) and the father (Clem Cheung) of his friend Brian (Kelvin Yu) about their immigration to the United States. The season later explored the humiliation of stereotypes in “Indians on TV,” and then told the sloping middle of a love story through a series of mornings in the aptly titled “Mornings.” Season 2 went to Italy, where Dev nursed a broken heart and met another woman who would eventually break it again.