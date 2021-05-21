This week’s home entertainment: from Master of None to Panic

Prepare for giant brains, Jurassic Park cosplay, and hunky boys, in the freshest cinematic offering – Psycho Goreman by Steve Kostanski, creator of The Void. Packed full of everything weird, wild, and wacky, Psycho Goreman takes the viewer on a nostalgia-tinged journey of mayhem and humour. Taking place on Earth, Psycho Goreman joins siblings Mimi (Nita-Josee Hanna) and Luke (Owen Myre) as they accidentally uncover a dangerous cosmic being from the planet Gigax. Luckily for them, they also discover a special stone that has the power to control the creature. Seeing the opportunity for a LOT of fun, Mimi becomes the master of the lifeform and, after naming him Psycho Goreman – PG (played by a combination of Matthew Ninaber and Steven Vlahos) for short – sets out to engage in chaotic fun. The games can’t last forever though as PG’s awakening sets in motion a team of intergalactic bounty hunters. As war begins on Earth, Mimi and Luke must decide which side of the battle they are on.