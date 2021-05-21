Kentucky family — seven in all — escape fire that spread to neighboring houses

Evan and Andi Welch, surrounded by friends, talk with Maj. Chris Smith of the Clark County Fire Department Monday about the fire that destroyed their home Saturday morning. (Photo by Randy Patrick)

A Kentucky couple, their 3 children and two other relatives escaped a fire that destroyed thier house and spread to two neighboring houses.

Battalion Chief Will Jordan of the Clark County Fire Department said firefighters got the call from dispatch at 5:11 a.m. Saturday morning and arrived to find the house “fully involved.” The house on one side of it was also on fire, and the fire melted the siding of the one on the other side.

The house that burned down at 116 Steve Court off Shanahan Lane was the home of Evan and Andrea (Andi) Ratliff and their three young children — Kadan, 11, Addison, 9, and Alexis, 6. The father was able to get the kids out of bed and save them, Jordan said, but he was burned in the attempt.

Andi and her mother and brother, who were staying with them, Sherry Fuller and Ben Collins, also made it out safely before firefighters arrived, Jordan said.

The battalion chief said the injured — the father and two daughters — were taken by Winchester Fire-EMS ambulances to Clark Regional Medical Center and were released the same day.

The family’s dog, a German shepherd, perished in the fire.

On Monday, Maj. Chris Smith of the Clark County Fire Department and Jerry Brush of the State Fire Marshal’s Office were on the property investigating the damage and trying to determine the cause of the fire. They interviewed the owners of the house, who were in the front yard of their neighbors’ house, surrounded by other people.

Evan Ratliff discovered the flames.

“He heard the smoke alarm and said he got up and saw fire on the front porch,” Jordan said.

The fire appeared to have originated at the front of the house on the first floor, but firefighters have not yet determined the cause, Jordan said.