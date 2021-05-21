What’s Happening With Kansas City Southern Stock?

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) has seen a 4% drop in just five trading sessions. This fall is primarily led by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board turning down Canadian National’s application to form a voting trust that would allow the company a takeover and own Kansas City Southern, which recently accepted the offer from Canadian National. Earlier in March this year, Kansas City Southern was approached by another railroad company - Canadian Pacific Railway for a merger, but Kansas City Southern has announced it will terminate that deal, given that it has accepted the offer from Canadian National.

