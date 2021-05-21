Why You Still Want An Air Purifier Even After Vaccination
I am an award winning travel journalist & bestselling author. Follow me on Instagram travelfoodguy or Twitter @travelfoodguy. Frankly, with all that has been written and argued about masks, I’ve been shocked how little attention the media paid to air purifiers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are they essential tools that can eliminate viruses (the coronavirus is a virus) in your house, but they serve many other potentially important health and safety functions. I had a HEPA air purifier before the pandemic, but now I have five and I’m not planning to get rid of them anytime soon. Here’s why.www.forbes.com