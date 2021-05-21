Birth Of A Boom: How North Carolina Emerged As A Global Barometer Of The Tourism Industry

Clark Twiddy is the President of Twiddy & Company, a hospitality and asset management firm along North Carolina's Outer Banks. With Apple’s recent announcement of a new campus in North Carolina — their first in more than 20 years — coupled with recent census studies, highlighting a net population gain of over a million people over the past decade, North Carolina is in the news quite a bit as a great place to live, work and learn. In addition to headlines around technology and urban population centers, North Carolina has for many years also maintained a well-earned reputation as one of the hottest vacation rental markets in the United States. In many ways, small North Carolina companies — particularly along the coast — gave birth to the foundations of what has today become the remarkably popular vacation home sharing space at large.