How To Use Psychology For Effective Leadership

Internet addiction disorder is a recent phenomenon, but it has been affecting a significant number of people in recent times. Considered worse than chemical dependence by psychologists and psychiatrists, this type of addiction can cause psychological, physical and social problems, among other things. However, studies regarding this type of disorder are very limited and are still under development. But there are already some tools and service centers for people who develop this type of addiction. As much as it seems something that affects only young people, dependence on a cell phone or staying connected is something that can affect the most varied types of people.