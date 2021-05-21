How To Use Psychology For Effective Leadership
By Syed Balkhi, founder of WPBeginner, the largest free WordPress resource site that helps small businesses start their websites. Learning about human psychology is something that many leaders inadvertently do. When you have experience managing employees and marketing to customers, you gain insights into how people think and respond to communication cues. Also, many marketing techniques rest on psychological phenomena like the fear of missing out, social proof, reciprocity and more.www.forbes.com