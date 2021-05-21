newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Key Strategies For Proceeding With An M&A During The Covid-19 Economic Recovery

By Kazi Kabir
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Founder and CEO of Spider Digital Innovation and a tech entrepreneur with global footprints in Cybertech, Fintech, and Social Innovation. A fact we can unanimously agree upon is that Covid-19 has struck disaster in just about every industry. Among the many areas of life and business impacted, the pandemic has caused massive chaos in a particular institution: mergers and acquisitions. Even without the threat of economic uncertainty looming over us at large, M&A deals are rather complex, time-consuming and inherently risky.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

183K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#M A#Covid 19#Economic Recovery#Business Strategies#Economic Risk#Financial Technology#Financial Risk#Spider Digital Innovation#Cybertech#Fintech#Social Innovation#Accenture#Yahoo#Forbes Technology Council#M A Deals#Economic Uncertainty#Potential Risks#Acquisition Actions#Cybersecurity Costs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessZacks.com

Vaccination & Economic Recovery to Boost These ETFs

With COVID-19 vaccination taking momentum, the outlook for large U.S. companies returning capital to their shareholders via dividends and buybacks is brightening. Upbeat corporate earnings and the pandemic recovery have led to the buoyancy. Last year, many large U.S. companies cut or suspended their dividends and cut back their share...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Interfacing and Deloitte Strategic Cooperation: Compliance and Risk Advisory in the German market

FRANKFURT, Germany (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every quality and regulatory compliance aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The cooperation brings together Interfacing’s market leading regulatory compliance technology and Deloitte’s global transformational power and strategic vision for compliance and risk management.
Public Healthtechworm.net

Technology and Seniors During COVID-19

Seniors have been among the most affected by the COVID-19. It’s not only because they are at greater risk of severe infection and death. They have been deprived for more than a year of doing the things they should be enjoying in their few remaining years of life. Not everyone...
Businessthepaypers.com

Efficient AML/KYC Compliance During a Recession - Deloitte Reg Tech Lab

Anna Werner and Manfred Wandelt from Deloitte Reg Tech Lab discuss the impact of COVID-19 on AML and KYC compliance in Europe, the challenges faced, and the role of digitalisation in all of this. How did COVID-19 affect AML/ KYC compliance in Europe/Germany; were the companies prepared; what were their...
Technologyfinextra.com

Digital Treasury: A Strategic Advancement

Digitalization holds the promise of reshaping the management of treasury, with the power and potential to redefine and advance the role of treasury managers. This blog considers how automation frees treasurers from the burden of the mundane so they can contribute more to their business’ strategy and improved bottom line, and how banks can help them succeed.
EconomyNetwork World

Digital Transformation Strategy: 7 Key Components

Digital Transformation is not a one-person or one-team task. It is a well-planned orchestration of various aspects joining forces together to strategically move towards future using technology as a medium. This article identified and defined those key components that can’t be overlooked to achieve a robust Digital Transformation and sustainable Business Transformation.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Data's role in economic recovery

The economy is slowly opening up. Red is red. Green is green and as for amber…that’s red, at least as far as the latest government travel guidance is concerned. Data is going to be absolutely critical in enabling the travel sector to track and anticipate demand, as and when the masses take well-earned sunshine breaks away from the vagaries of UK summertime.
TechnologyCIO

Managing data in uncertain times: Flexibility is the key to success

Over the last year, COVID-19 has almost entirely remade the business landscape. In a flurry of change, companies around the world have been forced to rethink all aspects of operations, from work-from-home requirements to overhauling their IT services. Even before the pandemic, IT organizations of all sizes were gravitating to...
Public Healthbigcommerce.com

COVID-19’s Impact on CPG: Ecommerce Stats + Strategies for 2021

As we approach a post-pandemic world and look back on all of the rapid changes that have happened over the past year, it becomes clear that the ecommerce landscape has transformed. For instance, by April 2020, the industry saw ten years worth of growth in only three short months. Ecommerce is now a more crucial channel than ever for growing brands.
Businesslittletonindependent.net

Examining the outlook for economic recovery

The United States economic outlook has “clearly brightened,” according to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Washington Post also states that the U.S. emerges as the main engine for global economic recovery as jobs spike and stimulus cash is spent, mainly on goods imported from other countries. This should help buoy a global recovery but could also increase our trade deficit.
Public HealthCNBC

Burberry says recovery from COVID-19 accelerating

British luxury brand Burberry said on Thursday its recovery from the COVID-19 crisis accelerated through the year, enabling it to reinstate a dividend payment. The label, known for its trench coats, check fabric and TB monogram, reported a 10% drop in sales for the year to March 27, impacted by store closures and reduced tourism.
EconomyNewsday

NextGen Investing: Millennials and the rise of ethical investing

Young investors want to get rich, but not at any price. Some millennials are using a strategy known as ethical investing, where they invest in companies they believe have a positive impact on society and the planet, such as sustainable energy. At the same time, they avoid companies they believe have harmful products, such as tobacco sellers. Also known as ESG investing (an acronym for environmental, social and governance), ethical investing has become mainstream, with several mutual funds embracing the concept.
Public Healthbls.gov

Consumer Response to Economic Impact Payments during the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Role of Subjective Assessments of Well-Being: A View from the U.S. Using a Rapid Response Survey

COVID-19 has become a crisis that is impacting lives, economies, and ways of life around the world. Governments have responded with policies to support and protect their populations, businesses have closed or restricted access, and consumers have adapted as best as they could. Determining in the short-run how well these policies might be working and the socio-economic impact of the pandemic on individuals and households resulted in new data collection efforts worldwide and the greater use of rapid response surveys. This research reports one such effort in the United States (U.S.) to collect data using the Household Pulse Survey (HPS), with a focus on the use of government provided economic impact or stimulus payments by households. These payments were expected to have maximum and immediate impacts. Results reveal that household were most likely to use their economic impact payments to pay off debt as opposed to meeting their spending needs. Respondents who report lower levels of subjective well-being are more likely to use the stimulus payment to "mostly pay off debt" The probability of using the stimulus payment to "mostly pay off debt" increases as subjective assessments of well-being worsen. This research is one of the earliest to examine the role subjective assessments of well-being play in determining consumer response to receipt of economic impact payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
EconomyCIO

IBM Cloud for Financial Services™ Solution Brief

The financial services industry is facing a number of disruptive forces—ever-increasing customer demand for new innovative products and services, competition from financial technology (fintech) companies, rising regulatory pressure and increasing cybersecurity breaches. Today, financial institutions are looking to the cloud to help them transform. Download this white paper to learn...
Softwarescmagazine.com

To achieve desired security outcomes, update and integrate your tech stack

Embracing a proactive tech refresh strategy and the integration of technology are two the of most effective security practices that organizations can enact in order to achieve desired outcomes, according to a recently published research study from Cisco Systems and Cyentia Institute. And while it’s not always economically feasible to...
ComputersVentureBeat

Scale Venture Partners: Security software buying trends in 2021

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of security leaders responded to the events of 2020 — a year bookended by the pandemic and the SolarWinds cyberattack — by increasing budgets to fortify their organizations against security threats, with 45% of those nearly doubling spend. This data points to a larger theme of Scale Venture Partners’ sixth annual Cybersecurity Perspectives report, a survey of 300 US-based enterprise security decision-makers done in March: Security departments have more resources and visibility inside their organizations than ever before.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Eliminating Bias In AI: How CPOs And CHROs Can Help

Sharon is Finastra's Chief People Officer, an author and a champion of equality and inclusion. The introduction of artificial intelligence to the financial services industry has undoubtedly brought significant changes and positive impacts to financial institutions, allowing them to automate processes and drive greater efficiency into their operations. However, there have been negative repercussions from the introduction of AI as well. Since this technology draws on historical data and patterns, many algorithms suffer from racial and gender biases, exacerbating inequalities already present in our financial system.
Economydallassun.com

Standard Bank gears up for Africa's post-Covid-19 economic recovery

Africa's biggest lender sees opportunity in both its core South African market and the rest of the continent amid a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. "South Africa is fiercely competitive," Standard Bank [JSE:SBK] Chief Executive Officer Sim Tshabalala said in an interview on Thursday. "We have to continue making investments" there. The Johannesburg-based lender is also ready to take advantage of consolidation throughout Africa, where it has a presence in 20 countries, he said.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

A Global Study: Uncovering Cloud Security Knowledge Gaps in the Healthcare Sector

Few organizations have been placed under pressure as extreme over the past year as those working in healthcare. In many cases, this has been a catalyst for rapid digital transformation. Yet with healthcare organizations (HCOs) stretched to the limit, security gaps inevitably appear in systems that support life-saving work on the COVID-19 front line.