Politics

The State’s Child Support Hustle

By Ginger Gentile
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

For activist Kenya Rahmaan receiving child support turned her into an activist determined to abolish the child support system. She calls state-ordered Child Support a modern day debtors' prison. A person who fails to pay child support can have their drivers license, professional license and passport revoked, and be placed in jail indefinitely until they pay arrears. Judges can set a payment on “presumed” income, not what the non-custodial parent is actually making, causing fathers to enter a crushing cycle of incarceration. And if they manage to pay debts, the fines and high interest rates charged are kept by the state, and do not go to the custodial parent.

State
Illinois State
