3 Ways Leaders Bring Meaning And Authenticity To Their Daily Actions

Organizational psychologist and Wharton Professor Adam Grant wrote in his new book Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know That “The curse of knowledge is that it closes our minds to what we don’t know.” As the world of work has gone through an overwhelming transition, organizations have been asking themselves pointed questions about the nature of work and the very mechanics in which we perform these duties. One of the key points of contention has been around the continual need for traditional office space. Will companies who prescribe to the views of futurist thinking see remote work as not only the most viable option but the primary option? Before we go too far down this rabbit hole, it is important to reassess and reimagine the value and purpose of the office and the meaning it provides for the future of corporate culture.