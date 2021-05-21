newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Tackling Accounts Receivable Collection In Commercial Retail Real Estate

By Katherine Jackson
Forbes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President at Bayer Properties, overseeing financial services for the commercial real estate portfolio. Everyone engaged in business will at some point encounter the challenge of collecting outstanding amounts owed. There are a variety of different approaches as well as different levels of difficulty. In my opinion, some of the most complicated collections can occur in conjunction with the leasing of retail real estate. The lease terms can be open to interpretation, staffing turnover can lead to billing errors (on the landlord side) or payment errors (on the tenant side), and there exists the ever-present problems with tenant cash flow that can result in failure to pay. The landlord’s management company is faced with the challenge of how to collect the cash owed, when to litigate and the determination of when/how to evict non-payers. A good collections process is a vital component of managing an asset.

www.forbes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Accountants#Accounts Receivable#Retail Business#Commercial Property#Financial Services#Business Management#Bayer Properties#Ar#Cam#Oas#Gms#Forbes Finance Council#Retail Real Estate#Property Management#Wealth Management Firms#Accounting#Tenant Cash Flow#Company#Payment Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Personal FinanceParadise Post

Measuring the value of a financial professional | Mootz

What is a relationship with a financial professional worth to an investor? A 2019 study by Vanguard, one of the world’s largest money managers, attempted to answer that question. Vanguard’s whitepaper concluded that when an investor works with a professional and receives that level of investment advice, they may see...
Economyliveinsurancenews.com

The Core Job Of Wealth Managers

You have worked hard for your money year in and year out. At this point in time, you have built a sizable nest egg dedicated to your future goals. You are seeking a competent wealth manager to ensure that this money is protected and preserved. You have some knowledge about...
Warr Acres, OKoklahoman.com

Commercial real state transactions

Newmark Robinson Park reports these real estate transactions:. Dove Public Charter School Foundation paid $1.95 million to Frebis 1031 LLC for the 49,950-square-foot former Vatterott College at 5537 Northwest Expressway in Warr Acres. Jim Rose handled the transaction. Edelman Financial Engines leased 2,290 square feet of office space at Valliance...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Big investors are buying up more commercial real estate

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announcing that Americans who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or observe social distancing in most cases, hopes are high that workers will soon return to the office. And that’s exactly what investors are betting on, causing prices...
Real Estatetreasurecoast.com

THE HONEST BROKER: WHAT CAN I AFFORD TO BUY?

Whether you are making your first purchase or are a seasoned veteran at purchasing real estate it is especially important to proceed in an order that makes sense to your lifestyle and purchasing power. First, and foremost, it is necessary to establish where your purchasing limits are; what can you afford most comfortably. When consulting with a mortgage broker or bank, they have a set formula that measures your liabilities (bills) against your income (wage/salary/etc.). Theoretically, this formula determines the limit to which you can afford to buy.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Diversification Strategies Emphasize the Value of Net Lease Investments

Two recent, major acquisitions happily prove a point that we have been making for literally years now. Specifically, the two transactions, involving large amounts of capital and stock, as well as storied commercial real estate players, affirms the long-term and predictable power of net lease investing. In late April, Realty...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Ongoing Demand For Multifamily Units Helps Fuel Real Estate Investment Boom - 'Urban Bay Housing Fund' Opens Commercial Real Estate Loan Office

TAMPA, Fla, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Bay Housing Fund officially announced the opening of its new office set for June 1, located in the heart of Tampa. Led by Caleb Walsh, nationally recognized real estate expert and one of the Top 100 People in Real Estate to watch by Top 100 Magazine, Urban Bay has positioned itself to help other investors by offering premium commercial real estate (CRE) loans - specializing in working with clients who have had trouble dealing with a bank in the past.
Real Estatepropertyindustryeye.com

Estate agents facing regulatory timebomb – LexisNexis

Estate agents are only 53% through their Fifth Anti-Money Laundering (5MLD) implementation plans, despite regulation coming into force over a year ago, according to new research released by LexisNexis Risk Solutions. The global data and analytics provider says that firms are at risk of penalties from the regulator for non-compliance,...
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Real estate change makers are busting Blockchain myths

Recently, while taking a break from Zoom calls, a video popped up in my Twitter feed from two Cryptocurrency industry leaders — Tyler Winklevoss (Facebook inventor and founder of key crypto products) and Brendan Wallace (PropTech Fund Fifth Wall) discussing that this will be the year that the real estate industry finally starts leveraging the blockchain.
Economyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Leading brokers reveal what to look for when choosing a construction insurance provider

Success in the construction insurance marketplace requires two very simple things: building relationships and going all in. During an online forum hosted by Insurance Business, an expert panel agreed on those fundamentals and discussed their go-to insurers and where they stand on the MGA vs. insurer debate, while also providing insights into how they make the construction insurance market work for them.
ScienceWave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

“An educated consumer is my best customer” ~ Sy Syms. The Last Supper is an undisputed masterpiece of art. While everyone knows that de Vinci was an iconic artist, few may know that his art was not spontaneously produced but rather scientifically crafted using precise measurements. The artist’s vision was in fact delivered through science. Likewise, but admittedly in no way equivalent, the art of bringing together buyers and sellers of real estate relies upon science as well. In the absence of accurate comparative sales data, however, the marketplace can get very messy. That’s why brokers must carefully analyze and interpret certain data while guiding realistic buyers and sellers to achieve their common goal in each transaction. Misinformed buyers and sellers, on the other hand, just muddy the waters.
Small Businessdelawarebusinesstimes.com

Viewpoint: Considerations when evaluating your business banking relationship

Banking options aren’t one-size-fits-all, and neither is your business. Like your business, your banking partner plays a critical role to your success, requiring regular monitoring to ensure it fits your needs now and down the road. A lot can change in a fiscal year so evaluating your relationship annually is smart business.
Retailtherealdeal.com

Alto Real Estate buys Lincoln Road retail building for $19M

Alto Real Estate Funds bought a Lincoln Road building for $18.9 million, marking the third South Beach retail deal so far this month. Gombinski Properties sold the property at 900-904 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach to Alto Real Estate, which offers several funds to investors, according to deal broker Ran Ziv.
Real Estatehauteresidence.com

Real Estate Leaders

$ - $ After being named one of the Top 100 Entrepreneurs in the Nation and having run one of the fastest-growing Hispanic businesses in the country, MV Group’s President and CEO, Manny Angelo Varas, is one of the most well-known business leaders in South Florida. Beach Enclave Turks &...
PetsRochester Business Journal

Three real estate experts tackle new industry: pest control

Majority women-owned Lady Bugs All Pest solutions focus on comprehensive solutions. If you would have asked Dara Rennert if she were interested in owning a local pest solutions business 18 months ago, she would have looked at you funny. After a year-plus global pandemic, however, the idea was not only feasible, it became a reality. Rennert, a licensed real estate salesperson with Keller Williams Commercial, opened Lady Bugs ...