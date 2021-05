I’ve been thinking a lot about competition. My cousin Emily launched an ecommerce business in 2019 for gifting pet products. She’s done an incredible job with product selection, branding and promotion — all of which is reflected in her revenue growth and the partnerships she’s secured. Last week she called me. A competitor had surfaced that had copied her branding (logo, colors, typeface, packaging), promotions, and many of her products. Its branding is right on the line of infringement but hadn't crossed far enough over to embark on a legal challenge.