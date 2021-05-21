Zack Snyder reveals he banned chairs from ‘Army Of The Dead’ set

Has Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Finally Arrived On HBO Max?. Now on HBO Max, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was an experiment in a few different ways — in visual and narrative structure, in releasing a movie theatrically during a pandemic, in testing an audience’s tolerance for a challenging brainbender during a challenging time. Results were mixed, as critics and audiences found much to admire and about as much to be confused about, and Warner Bros. reportedly lost about $100 million due to significantly diminished box office returns. (Notably, the release on big screens occurred at the filmmaker’s insistence, and before WB decided all its 2021 releases would debut in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, a decision Nolan harshly criticized.) Most of us will watch Tenet for the first time at home on our TVs, which probably isn’t ideal. Maybe our experience will be diminished somewhat. Maybe it’ll be too heady and confounding no matter how big the screen and sound system. But mostly, maybe we should be thankful that a studio and director have the credibility and gumption to spend $400 million to make something so audaciously original.