There are loads of funny, colorful, and useful words in Japanese that just don’t have a direct translation into English. Japan has a long and rich history, and its famously complex language reflects that. The language of a country can give you perspective on and insight into the culture and attitudes of the people that use it. Naturally, there are a plethora of words in Japanese that simply don’t have a one-to-one English equivalent. They range all the way from the hilarious to the poetic to the spiritual. These words are all sure to put a smile on your face, and most if not all will have you wondering, “why don’t we have a word for that in English!?”