Sony Trademarks Slogans For PS5 Headset And Media Remote

While we wait for the PlayStation 5’s next-gen VR controller to release, Sony has unveiled new colorways for its DualSense wireless controller. “Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colors are the result of an extensive selection process,” Leo Cardoso of Sony’s design team shared in a blog post. “We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other, as well as the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs.”