Sony Trademarks Slogans For PS5 Headset And Media Remote
Sony Interactive Entertainment has trademarked slogans for two of the new PlayStation 5 accessories: the Pulse 3D wireless headset and the media remote. Sony has actually been using “how games were made to sound” and “entertainment at the push of a button” to market both of the said accessories since launch last holiday season. The PlayStation maker has now either put in a request to make the slogans official or renew trademark rights.segmentnext.com