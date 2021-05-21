newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Sony Trademarks Slogans For PS5 Headset And Media Remote

By Saqib Mansoor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Interactive Entertainment has trademarked slogans for two of the new PlayStation 5 accessories: the Pulse 3D wireless headset and the media remote. Sony has actually been using “how games were made to sound” and “entertainment at the push of a button” to market both of the said accessories since launch last holiday season. The PlayStation maker has now either put in a request to make the slogans official or renew trademark rights.

